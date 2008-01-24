Sony DSC-T300: Sony's Top Line Slim Cam

The T300 is Sony's newest high-end slim camera, with a 10.1MP sensor, a 16:9 3.5 inch screen and a 5x Carl Zeiss 5x zoom (33-165mm). The camera can dynamically switch between five scene modes, trigger the shutter when it detects a smile, face detect with priority for adults and children, search through photos by face, improved focusing at close distance, image stabilization and a high ISO or 3200 for light sensitivity rare on a camera this small. It can output 1080p slideshows to an HDTV. $US400. Unfortunately, it does use a Memory StickDuo, and that 3200 ISO rating can't be anything but grainy.

SONY'S CYBER-SHOT DSC-T300 CAMERA COMBINES FUNCTION WITH STYLE

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2008 - Sony is taking the wraps off a new 10.1-megapixel Cyber-shot® DSC-T300 digital camera, featuring a stylish, ultra-compact design and intelligent functionality to help reduce the risk of taking a bad photo.

The new model incorporates Sony's new intelligent scene recognition (iSCN), a technology that allows the camera to analyze shooting conditions and automatically select the optimal settings for the best photo results. In iSCN mode, the camera can automatically detect up to five scenes, and choose the best setting for the situation.

In advanced iSCN mode, the camera will shoot using the user's settings and then will automatically step in and take a second shot with optimized settings. If the camera determines that the user's settings are best, then a second photo is not taken.

"We're aiming to make cameras smarter," said Phil Lubell, director of marketing for digital cameras at Sony Electronics. "The T300 camera shows goes beyond face detection to other functions that help customers capture their best photos automatically."

The unit integrates a wide (16:9), 3.5-inch touch screen Clear Photo LCD PlusTM LCD screen for easy navigation and framing; a Carl Zeiss® 5x optical zoom lens; Super SteadyShot® image stabilization and high sensitivity settings up to ISO3200 to help combat blurry photos; and a powerful Bionz™ processing engine.

More Intelligent Features

The camera's updated face detection technology can differentiate between the faces of children and adults. Simply select "child priority" or "adult priority," and the camera will automatically detect up to eight faces in the camera frame, adjusting focus, exposure, white balance and flash for the subjects that matter most.

Lubell said Sony has applied a similar advancement to its "smile shutter" technology, an intelligent camera function that captures smiles automatically by searching for facial movements related to smiles and laughs. Capable of detecting multiple smiles instead of only one, users can apply "child priority" or "adult priority" in smile shutter mode to capture photos only when the intended subjects smile.

New controls on this model include: semi-manual focus, which lets the user set the focus range; improved auto focusing system to cover macro ranges in auto mode; and the addition of Sony's D-Range Optimizer Plus mode that uses a higher image correction algorithm to retrieve more picture detail in bright highlights and dark shadows caused by high-contrast shooting.

Organize and Playback Images in Style

As storage capacities on Memory StickDuo™ and Memory Stick PRO Duo media cards increase, Lubell said, options for easily organizing, accessing and playing back photos is more of a priority. The new camera's internal database allows for advanced filtering to later search for photos by date and smile. Images can be viewed in chronological order or displayed in a helpful calendar view, and organized in the camera's "favorites" folder.

To view your images in stunning 1080 HD resolution slide shows, just connect the DSC-T300 camera to a compatible HDTV set. Slide show includes your choice of background music, including up to eight tracks (a total of five minutes in length) you can upload via USB, and use multiple tracks to create longer slideshows set to music.

The DSC-T300 camera replaces the DSC-T200 model. It will be available in red, black and silver in March for about $400. The camera, as well as a range of accessories, can be purchased online at sonystyle.com, at Sony Style® retail stores (www.sonystyle.com/retail), at military base exchanges, and at authorized dealers nationwide. Pre-orders begin on Jan. 31 at www.sonystyle.com.