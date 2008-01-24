Sony DSC-S780, DSC-S750: Low-End As Sony Cams Go

The DSC-780 and DSC-S750 have lofty-sounding model names, but don't be fooled: they're low end to the tune of $US180 and $US150. Do Not Want.

At $200, this is not a lot of camera. For a little more, a gadget freak could hit up any other model in the line and do with a better feature set.

They've got 8.1 and 7.2 MP ratings, 3x lenses equivalent to 35-105mm and 2.5-inch screens. They do basic face recognition, have lithium ion batteries and a 1-inch profile.