Sony DSC-H10: Sony's Basic 10x Lens Camera

The H10 is replacing Sony's previous low end in the external lens series, the H3. It has the same 10x zoom rating on its Carl Zeiss lens worth 38-380mm. It also has the same 8.1MP rating, an 3200 ISO, steady shot and face recognition. But has a larger 3-inch LCD and Sony's D-Range tech that accounts for high contrast scenes. It's surprisingly simple for such a big camera, lacking many of the advanced extras found in the much smaller and slimmer T300. It will take lens attachments for wide and telephoto tweaks to the existing focal length, though. $300.

SONY HELPS FAMILIES CAPTURE THE ACTION WITH NEW COMPACT HIGH-ZOOM DIGITAL CAMERA

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2008 - Sony today unveiled its high-zoom Cyber-shot® DSC-H10 digital camera, a compact model that is ideal for parents looking to capture their families' memories.

With its small dimensions (only 4-1/4-inches wide by 2-3/4-inches tall by 2-inches deep), the new model combines the performance of much larger cameras in a more convenient size. Small enough for a pocket or purse, the 8-megapixel camera is perfect for sporting events, school recitals and vacations, helping you easily capture close-ups, even from a distance.

Designed to replace the current DSC-H3 model, the DSC-H10 camera features a wider 3-inch Clear Photo LCD PlusTM screen for easy playback viewing and menu navigation.

Great Photos Made Easy

The new model has a powerful Carl Zeiss® 10x optical zoom lens and a long-range flash to help you capture details from afar. Its face detection technology can identify and focus on up to eight faces in a frame, and automatically adjusts the focus for correctly exposed photos.

The high-zoom camera includes Sony's advanced sports shooting mode, which combines high shutter speed and continuous auto-focusing to help you capture fast-action shots. This intelligent technology allows the camera to quickly focus on fast-moving subjects by predicting where they will be in the frame - and ultimately reducing shutter lag.

To help you capture well-exposed, natural-looking photos - even in challenging low-light conditions - the new model features high sensitivity shooting (up to ISO 3200). It also incorporates Super Steady Shot® optical image stabilization to reduce blur caused by shaky hands.

The DSC-H10 camera incorporates Sony's D-Range Optimizer (DRO) to help you capture balanced images when shooting in high-contrast or backlit scenes. DRO modifies the range from highlights to shadows through its in-camera hardware processing - ultimately producing more natural, evenly exposed images.

The camera also has helpful functions to manually correct images immediately after capturing them, including in-camera red-eye correction and photo retouching.

Fast and Fun Playback

For fun playback of family photos, the unit's built-in slideshow function helps create slideshows set to your favorite music choices. Up to eight songs can be uploaded via the camera's USB port. To view your favorite images and slideshows just like you view your favorite TV shows - in full 1080 high definition resolution - you can connect the camera to a compatible HDTV set.

Pricing and Availability

The Cyber-Shot DSC-H10 digital camera will ship in May for about $300. Additional accessories will include wide and telephoto conversion lenses, filters, batteries, travel chargers, sports packs and cases. The new model and accessories can be purchased online at www.sonystyle.com, at Sony Style® retail stores, at military base exchanges, and at authorized dealers nationwide. Pre-orders begin on Jan. 31 a