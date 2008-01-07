Sony Concedes Defeat With iPod-dockable CMT-BX20i and CMT-BX50BTi Shelf Systems

The Score iPod-dock shelf systems are about as dime a dozen as you get, but these actually are special: They're from Sony, the first iPod systems from them ever. Isn't this sorta tantamount to surrendering? The CMT-BX20i does the basics, and step-up CMT-BX50Ti adds Bluetooth to the same gear, for wireless streaming to other devices. But again: Sony iPod dock! The Rub: Pricey for being sorta bare bones, at $US130 and $US150 respectively.