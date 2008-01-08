Sony synergy FTW! Sony officially announced Blu-ray-to-PSP movie transfers at CES today. Pop a Blu-ray movie into your PS3, jack in your PSP and download to the portable or a Memory Stick for keeps. It's sorta like pre-ripped iPod rips on DVDs, but on Sony's ball field. [Kotaku]
Sony Blu-ray-to-PSP Movie Transfer Gets Official
