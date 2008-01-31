Sony A300 and A350 DSLRs Have Two-Way Tilting Live View

Sony is officially the last one to the PMA DSLR party, getting real with the A300 and A350 DSLRs we glimpsed earlier. The entry-level 10.2MP A300 (same CCD sensor as the A200, $800 w/lens) snaps away at "about 3fps," 100-3200 ISO, built-in image stabilisation (vs. Nikon and Canon's lens approach) and indeed sports that oddball 2-way tilt screen for live view—good for semi-discretely shooting from your crotch, Chen-style. The A350 has the same features, but packs in 14.2MP (hey Sony, not the highest in its class), fires at 2.5fps in continuous shooting and will run US$800 for the body.