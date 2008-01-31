Sony is officially the last one to the PMA DSLR party, getting real with the A300 and A350 DSLRs we glimpsed earlier. The entry-level 10.2MP A300 (same CCD sensor as the A200, $800 w/lens) snaps away at "about 3fps," 100-3200 ISO, built-in image stabilisation (vs. Nikon and Canon's lens approach) and indeed sports that oddball 2-way tilt screen for live view—good for semi-discretely shooting from your crotch, Chen-style. The A350 has the same features, but packs in 14.2MP (hey Sony, not the highest in its class), fires at 2.5fps in continuous shooting and will run US$800 for the body.
Sony A300 and A350 DSLRs Have Two-Way Tilting Live View
Trending Stories Right Now
Dogs Are Surprisingly Stressed And Anxious, Study Finds
Nearly three out of four dogs exhibit some kind of serious behavioural problem related to anxiety, according to a survey involving nearly 14,000 pet dogs. Many of these problems varied according to breed, pointing to the need for improved owner awareness and better breeding practices.
The Truth About Bioplastic
If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.