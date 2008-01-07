How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Sony 27-inch OLED Prototype Gallery

0007sonygizmodo.jpgAlong with announcing that its 11-inch OLED TV is coming to the US (for a mere $US2,500), Sony also unveiled a much larger 27-inch OLED prototype. It has a one million-to-one contrast ratio, and the panel is less than 10mm deep—the screen itself is the thickness of three credit cards stacked. The resolution is 1920 x 1080.

Sony 27-inch OLED TVSony 27-inch OLED TVSony 27-inch OLED TVSony 27-inch OLED TVSony 27-inch OLED TVSony 27-inch OLED TVSony 27-inch OLED TVSony 27-inch OLED TVSony 27-inch OLED TVSony 27-inch OLED TVSony 27-inch OLED TVSony 27-inch OLED TVSony 27-inch OLED TVSony 27-inch OLED TV

Trending Stories Right Now

animal-behavior animal-welfare dog-behavioral-problems dogs pets science

Dogs Are Surprisingly Stressed And Anxious, Study Finds

Nearly three out of four dogs exhibit some kind of serious behavioural problem related to anxiety, according to a survey involving nearly 14,000 pet dogs. Many of these problems varied according to breed, pointing to the need for improved owner awareness and better breeding practices.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles