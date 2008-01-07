Along with announcing that its 11-inch OLED TV is coming to the US (for a mere $US2,500), Sony also unveiled a much larger 27-inch OLED prototype. It has a one million-to-one contrast ratio, and the panel is less than 10mm deep—the screen itself is the thickness of three credit cards stacked. The resolution is 1920 x 1080.
Sony 27-inch OLED Prototype Gallery
