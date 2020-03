Adding more gasoline to the whole format war bonfire, Sony Pictures Television has announced that they will start distributing movies online using the DivX format. The files wil play in DivX Certified devices, including the recently updated PlayStation 3 as well as the updated Xbox 360. This, and not Blu-ray vs HD DVD, is the true battle for the future of movie distribution. Discs are so le tired. [Ars Technica]