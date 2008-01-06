How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Sonoro cubo fusion and elements iPod Docks and Clocks Are Sexier Than Most

sonorodock.jpgWhat's What: With Sonoro's cubo line of do-it-all music/clock boxes, looks are the hook. Black, shiny with soft lights, they kind of remind us of Belkin's N1 Vision router. Well, they're European too. The flagship cubo is the fusion, which has an iPod dock on top, in addition to the CD Player, alarm clock, radio set. The elements is more stripped down—you dock the iPod w/ an optional attachment, though one version has internet internet radio.

IMG_4875.JPGIMG_4873.JPGIMG_4890.JPGIMG_4887.JPGIMG_4885.JPGIMG_4888.JPGIMG_4878.JPGIMG_4884.JPGIMG_4877.JPG

What's Bleh: They don't do anything most other wares in the category does—aesthetics are their raison d'tre. Plus, the top-of-the-line fusion is inexplicably missing the elements' internet radio support.

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles