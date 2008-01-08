SonicPak Brings The Funk To Your Backside

Targus' SonicPak is a backpack with front panel speakers so you can annoy impress everyone you walk by with your cool choice in music. It has a 15.4" padded laptop compartment and a secure pocket for an MP3 player, which hooks up via headphone cable to the front panel. The panel then amplifies your tunes at an "impressive volume" according to Targus. More impressive would be if you could make it to the end of the block blasting Barbara Streisand on this thing without getting beat up. It costs $US100 and will go on sale in March. Full release and an additional pic after the jump.

Targus Transforms The Way You Listen To Music On-The-Go

Targus' New SonicPak™ Speaker Backpack Lets You Take Music to New Levels and Places

LAS VEGAS, NV Targus® Inc., maker of the world's top-selling laptop computer cases and accessories, today announced the latest addition to its line of backpacks and laptop carrying cases. The new SonicPak speaker backpack provides a creative new way to listen to music while on-the-go. With removable front panel speakers, which are protected from the Earth's elements by a shock resistant EVA panel and water resistant zippers, consumers can listen to their favorite music anywhere - at the beach, while camping or hanging out in their own backyard.

"We are always looking for innovative ways to make consumers' mobile lives easier and more enjoyable," stated Bui Cuong, director of product management-soft goods at Targus. "The SonicPak is a unique alternative to the traditional backpack. You can not only carry your laptop and personal belongings, you can take your music with you anywhere, without having to worry about damaging the contents."

SonicPak (TSB116US)

The SonicPak comes in stylish silver tones and features a padded compartment for protection of laptop PCs and MacBooks of up to 15.4". Bring your favorite music along by sliding your iPod, MP3 Player or any other digital device with headset capability into the secure, custom-made back pocket. The front panel is a lightweight amplifier, which includes NXT "exciters", giving users quality sound at an impressive volume. The backpack also includes side mesh water bottle holders, adjustable, padded shoulder straps, molded carrying handle, oversized zipper pulls for easy gripping, and a fully equipped interior workstation that includes plenty of pockets for your accessories. The SonicPak has a battery compartment with an on/off switch and a power-indicator LED light. The SonicPak measures 13.98" x 7.48" x 18.11" and only weighs 3.95 lbs.

Backed by a limited lifetime warranty, Targus' new SonicPak speaker backpack will be available in March 2008 for a suggested retail price of $99.99 at Targus.com.