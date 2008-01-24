Solar-Powered, ROM-Playing PMP Makes the iPod Look Less Versatile

This thing right here is a solar powered MP4 player and Nintendo emulator. Yes, Nintendo emulator. You can load an SD card up with songs, videos and less-than-legal ROMs and have it handle them all. It can play NES, SNES, Game Boy and Game Boy Color games, delivering plenty of retro gaming goodness on the go. It also has a flashlight built in for some reason, as if it didn't have enough features already. It's US$120, an amount that would be well worth it for anyone who wants to play Chrono Trigger on the beach all day without having to recharge. [Technabob via Kotaku]