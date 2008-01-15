Solar-Powered Laptop-Charging MediaStreet eMotion Media Player Allegedly Shipping (and Cheap)

It looks like a concept—in fact, the only pictures we have of it are fancy 3D renderings doctored up in Photoshop. But according to the press release (after the jump), MediaStreet's 1GB eMotion solar-powered portable media player is already shipping for $US169. That's a lot for a typical 1-gig audio-video player, but when you consider that this device can, according to claims, provide power for "most portable devices such as mobile phones, MP3/MP4 players, laptops, digital cameras" and presumably itself, it's chump change. We'll get to the bottom of this, hopefully getting a review sample in, but in the meantime, have a closer look and feel free to stretch your skeptic muscles.

MediaStreet Debuts World's First Solar-Powered Portable Media Player Paired With Charger That Powers Other Mobile Devices

CES, Las Vegas, NV, January7, 2008 - MediaStreet, Inc., an award-winning manufacturer of innovative consumer electronics and services for the digital music and photography markets, announces the world's first solar-powered portable media player, the 1GB eMotion® Solar Portable Media Player. This PMP comes with AC adapter and USB connector (6 varieties) that can recharge most mobile phones, MP3/MP4 players, laptop computers, digital cameras and other portable Lithium battery operated products. All players available immediately.

"We started off developing a product that would allow our customers to charge their portable devices on-the-go using solar energy," says Norm Levy, president of Media Street. "We ended up with a most spectacular device that not only charges your cell phone, laptop and PDA, but it is a robust and power-packed portable media player that you will not want to take your hands off."

eMotion 1GB Solar Portable Media Player

• Transfer music, photos, videos, games on and off player

• 5.5" x 3" x 1"

• SD card slot expansion (2GB SD card maximum capacity)

• Included charger powers most portable devices such as mobile phones, MP3/MP4 players, laptops, digital cameras and other portable Lithium battery devices

• Supports music formats: MP1, MP2, MP3, WMA, WAV, ADPCM, AMR

• Play video: support AVI format film play achieves [email protected]/s fluent MPEG4 video (320 x 240) and provides video bookmark function

• View photos: JPEG, BMP, GIF

• Game simulator: supports FC/GB/GBC/MD 8/16 bit simulator expansion developed by third parties; compatible with NES/GB/GBC/SEGA game ROM

• Read books: supports TXT format

• User-friendly menu with relevant animated instructions

• USB 2.0 port

• OS: Windows 98/98SE/ME/2000/XP/Linux 2.4+/Mac OS 9+

M.S.R.P. $169.00, EM-SOL1GIG

Customers who purchase an eMotion portable media player have immediate access to download free professional photographs and stunning digital art images from http://MyDigitalContent.com for play on any eMotion product. All eMotion consumer electronics offer a limited 90-day warranty.

About Media Street, Inc.

MediaStreet, Inc. is an award-winning manufacturer and developer of innovative consumer electronics and services for the digital music and photography markets. Among the company's unique advances is the marriage of digital content to its digital convergence electronics with the formation of two power web portals; one for professional photography to be enjoyed on eMotion frames, www. http://MyDigitalContent.com, and the other, http://Beyond.fm, to find intriguing music, videos and radio casts which can be played on the growing line of eMotion electronics including (musician) branded eMotion MP3 MP4 PMP DVD and Digital Picture Frame products. MediaStreet is headquartered in Deer Park, New York at 44 W. Jefryn Blvd, Unit Y, 11729. For more information about MediaStreet and their extensive line of products and services, please visit www.mediastreet.com.