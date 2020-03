Aquos Net was just announced at Sharp's press conference. Many of their better LCDs will feature the service. Connecting through an ethernet jack, users will be able to download (supported) widgets. Users can then connect live to technical support through their TVs, with conveniences like never reaching their necks behind entertainment centers for 1,000-digit model numbers again.

Overheard from exec: "it adds about $200 to price of TV." Ouch.