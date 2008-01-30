Snow Fences Could Put the Smackdown on School Snow Days

Snow Fences are currently being tested across the western US in an attempt to make driving safer for commuters during harsh weather conditions. As the graphic illustrates, the fence helps block snow and wind from reaching the highway. The result is less drifting, improved visibility, and a better financial situation for the DOT. Apparently, installing a snow fence costs 100 times less than mechanical snow removal. I'll bet kids in Colorado and Montana are going to be pissed. [USA Today via BookofJoe]