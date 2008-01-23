Snapshot Mirror Captures the Moment Momentarily

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

AT27119_3.jpgBefore the advent of immediate gratification digital cameras, self-portraiture was an arduous process requiring oil paints, canvas and training. Polaroids made things quite a bit simpler, but photos in mass quantities still became expensive. In the electronic age, for those who don't like the cold exterior of a camera or computer screen to view their privates inner beauty, we suggest this snapshot mirror. Framed like a classic Polaroid picture, every glance at one's reflection becomes a full-out photo shoot. Well, at least as close as US$14 will get you. [product via productdose]

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

