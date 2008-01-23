Snapshot Mirror Captures the Moment Momentarily

Before the advent of immediate gratification digital cameras, self-portraiture was an arduous process requiring oil paints, canvas and training. Polaroids made things quite a bit simpler, but photos in mass quantities still became expensive. In the electronic age, for those who don't like the cold exterior of a camera or computer screen to view their privates inner beauty, we suggest this snapshot mirror. Framed like a classic Polaroid picture, every glance at one's reflection becomes a full-out photo shoot. Well, at least as close as US$14 will get you. [product via productdose]