Smartparts Shows Giant 32-Inch Digital Picture Frame

We've seen big digital picture frames before, but Smartparts takes the prize for biggest one yet: a 32-inch digital picture frame that'll be rolling out at CES 2008. The 16:9 LCD panel has a resolution of 1366x768, which might look pretty good if you don't get too close. It has another neat twist, the ability to feed any picture to the printer of your choice for a hard copy of your pics. Since most cameras shoot in 4:3, though, we would have rather had a 4:3 frame, but still, if size matters to you, this is might be the frame you've been waiting for. Pricing and availability weren't announced yet. [Smartparts]