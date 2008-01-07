Sling Modem Combines Cable Modem + Slingbox

The Pitch: The Sling Modem, which is a Slingbox and a Cable Modem combined into one—NOT TWO!!!—gadget. It'll be available directly from cable providers, but no partnerships have been announced yet.
The Catch: You're limited to only one type of Slingbox with this Modem, so you're SOL if you want to get this or that type of box.
The Pitch: The Sling Modem, which is a Slingbox and a Cable Modem combined into one—NOT TWO!!!—gadget. It'll be available directly from cable providers, but no partnerships have been announced yet.