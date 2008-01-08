We just talked to the guys at Slacker who told us that they've offered trial test units to people who've pre-ordered. Here's our hands-on video from November in case you wanted to see what the thing was all about. [Slacker]
Slacker Streaming Net Radio Player Limited Trial Units In the Wild
