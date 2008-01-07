Skype In Your PSP Official: Here Are the Details

Skype on the PSP wasn't exactly a secret, but here are the details on the functionality (pretty much the same as Skype on a PC, without IM). You also need a Memory Stick Duo and headset. More here:

New PSP(R) (PlayStation(R)Portable) Expands Its Entertainment Experience by

Introducing Skype(TM)

TOKYO, Jan. 6 /PRNewswire/ — Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. (SCEI)

today announced that it would introduce Skype(TM) features to the new slim and

light PSP(R) (PlayStation(R)Portable) handheld entertainment system (PSP-2000

series). More than 246 million members are registered for the use of this

communications software, which enables users to communicate with other Skype

users around the world over the Internet. Calls between Skype users are free

of charge.

By introducing Skype on PSP, the following features and services will be

made available to PSP users (*1) (*2):

— Free voice calls between Skype users

— Skype contact list management (view existing contacts, add new ones)

— Skype presence (see which friends are online and available to talk)

— SkypeOut(TM) calls to make calls to landlines and mobile phones

anywhere in the world (requires the purchase of Skype credit)

— Optional SkypeIn(TM) number that lets users receive calls on Skype from

landlines and mobiles anywhere in the world (requires the purchase of

Skype credit)

— View and modify Skype settings and account details (including username

creation, SkypeOut settings, voicemail settings and call forwarding)

PSP users worldwide will be able to start using Skype features and

services through a simple system software update scheduled in late January.

After updating the PSP system software, a Skype icon will be added to the

Network category in the home menu. PSP users who do not yet have a Skype

username can register by clicking the icon and following the instructions.

PSP users who already have a Skype username can immediately sign in by

clicking the Skype icon and entering their username and password.

SCEI will deploy various measures to meet users' demand and vigorously

promote the expansion of the PSP platform as a handheld entertainment system

to enjoy a variety of interactive digital entertainment.

* For more information on Skype, please visit www.skype.com

(*1) To enjoy Skype features on PSP, users will need Memory Stick Duo(TM),

a wireless Internet connection and a Skype-compatible audio input

device.

(*2) In order to receive calls, users must be connected to the Internet

and signed in through the Skype screen on PSP.

