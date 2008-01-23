Skype for PSP Postponed

We brought you the fantastic news that Skype would be coming to a PSP carrying pocket near you soon, but it seems the plans have been disrupted. Sony Japan has just released information detailing an indefinite delay, as they screwed up on the headsets that were required—Sony's microphone/speaker units failed to meet Skype certification standards. Don't be surprised when this announcement is replicated the world over. We aren't happy bunnies .

Update: Kotaku's people are saying all is well for everyone else, it's only Japan that are having their Skype PSP service delayed-phew! (Sorry Japan.)

