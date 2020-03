Sony's all for loading multimedia functions onto their consoles (portable or otherwise) to add value, so the addition of VoIP via Skype is something we can definitely see them doing. The feature's listed on Sony's CES site, along with internet radio and a few other features we already know about, like Remote Play. So it's not a matter of whether the PSP will grab Skype, it's a matter of when the firmware update will be released. Hit the jump for the note in question. [Sony]