Windows Mobile has its share of desktop-esque browsers with the still experimental Deepfish, but this Skyfire browser seems to be better than what we've seen yet. It's desktop-class, yes, but it also has Flash, Java, and "full audio, video" support. You can see what they mean with a video demo after the jump, but the illustration above (YouTube, Google Maps) should be a pretty good indication of what you'll be able to do with a browser that doesn't suck. [SkyFire]