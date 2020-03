These new SkullCandy Double Agent headphones are awesome because they directly read from an SD card, without the price of Bluetooth headphones or the need for an MP3 player. They hold any size SD card, feature a rechargable battery, come in three colours, and have side controls. How or why these were kept so low profile during CES, I do not know. But this is a neat piece of tech that makes good use of a simple idea. The Double Agent headphones are expected to ship in Spring 2008. [Ubergizmo]