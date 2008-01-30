Six-Figure Japanese PCs Are Not Even Close to Worth It

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

blingpcs.jpgIn the proud tradition of putting diamonds or gold on otherwise-uninspiring devices and giving them a ridiculous price tag to get publicity, Japanese company PC Zeus is offering a couple of rich-idiot aimed computers. The first is a PC with a diamond-encrusted platinum case. It sells for US$750,400. Too much? Well, there's also a gold case PC available for a much more reasonable US$562,800. What about the specs? Do you really care? Whatever, here they are.

■ CPU Intel Core 2 Duo E6850 3.00Ghz [775/F1333/Dual Core] ■ CPU cooler with a standard CPU Cooler ■-VM motherboard ASUS P5KPL MATX (G31) [775/F1333/DDR2-800x2/PEX16x1/Px2] ■ 2048MB memory PC2-5300 [1024Mx2 book] -[667]DDR2 SDRAM ■ VGA card 256MB GeForce 8400GS [PE16][CRT / DVI / TV] ■ [hard disk]Serial ATA 1000GB inventory review required 7200rpm 8M (1TB) ■ 24 floppy disks-in-1 card reader (+15) Mitsumi FA404MX FDD & USB2.0 (black) ■ optical drive SUPAMARUCHIBURU [SATA Connections (Blu-ray + HD DVD)-LG GGW H20N (black) [BD-R 6x,BD 6x,HD DVD-ROM 3x/SATA][BD-R 6x, BD 6x, HD DVD-ROM 3x/SATA] ■ ONKYO SE-200PCI [PCI][24bit/192kHz/7.1ch Output / Envy24HT] ■ keyboard SA0100 Topre Corporation [108 USB key sequence corresponding white Realforce108UH ■ mouse ROJIKURU MX-R [KODORESUREZAMAUSU CHIRUTOHOIRU USB MX Revolution ■ OS Microsoft Windows Vista Ultimate OEM version pre-installed equipment without external pre ■ ■ LAN-board 24 inches wide TFT LCD-BK (black) EIZO S2411W WUXGA (1920 × 1200) ■ expensive stereo speakers ONKYO GX-D90 (black) [2/RCA pin] ■ Power (quieter) 620 W Seventeam Silent Energy7 ST-620PAF

[Product Page via Fucked Gaijin]

