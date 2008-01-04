How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Sir Richard Branson Claims He and Larry Page are Working Together

larry-richard.jpgVirgin boss Sir Richard Branson, who hosted Larry Page's storm-tossed nuptials on his Caribbean island, Necker, last year, says that he and the two Google founders are working on a project together. According to a diary item in a British newspaper, the British tycoon and the two search engine billionaires are working on a secret project together. And they've given it the most awful working name:

Virgle.

Although it may look like a spelling mistake, Virgle is a scheme with an environmental bent. "It's an exciting project, says the Virgin frontman. "Page also hopes to devote money to renewable energy, and that's an area in which we'll definitely collaborate." Hmm, sounds a bit nebulous to me. Both tycoons are, apparently, kite-surfing buddies.

In the same interview, Branson speculated about the death of his friend Steve Fossett, who disappeared last year whilst trying to circumnavigate the globe in September last year. "I remain convinced that he had a heart attack. His plane crashed and he smashed into the ground, which is why we haven't been able to retrieve his body. I don't think it was a technical problem, or he would have survived." [Telegraph and Paris Match]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles