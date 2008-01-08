How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Sima IR Camera Light is Essential Aid for Wildlife Watchers, Perverts

Sima%20IR%20Add%20On%20GI.jpgWe had you at "perverts," right? Well, here's the deal; we just had some hands on time with Sima's IR light for cameras. The device promises to shed a whole host of light in areas that are missing the sun-like goodness. Although we did not get to use it in optimum conditions, i.e. in an area with no light, we did get a hold of the device and have a good grope. Check the gallery to see what the next weapon in your voyeuristic arsenal will look like.

Sima IR 1 GI.JPGSima IR 3 GI.JPGSima IR 6 GI.JPGSima IR 4 GI.JPGSima IR 5 GI.JPGSima IR 2 GI.JPG

We are waiting for a full hands on with the device before we pass judgment. I offer myself up to test the IR light peripheral; waking up with Benny leaning over me in the middle of night has become a little disconcerting. Expect to be updated when we have some new information. (About Sima's product, not Benny's sexual predation.)

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles