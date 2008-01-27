Silex WUSB Device Server Gives You Pseudo Wireless USB

The Silex SX-2000WG USB Device Server is a nifty little gadget with a ridiculously long title. The WUSB will allow you to network your USB dependent peripherals wirelessly, they can then be reached via any computer on your WLAN. It is both Windows and Mac compatible, and works by utilising software that emulates a direct USB connection. The WUSB supports transfer speeds of 12Mbps, it can stream low resolution music and video and even sync your iPod. Wired free living will set you back to the tune of US$149. [Everything USB]