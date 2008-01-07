How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Shots of Bill's Concept Mobile OS Look a Little Like WM7

WM7_Tease_Maybe.jpgThough Microsoft swears this is "not something we plan to productide," the concept mobile OS Bill Gates just demonstrated in his CES 2008 keynote looked hauntingly like something that might be found in imminent Windows Mobile 7—or perhaps the more tantalizing Windows Mobile 8 we've heard tell of. What's your opinion? [Bill Gates CES 2008 Keynote]

WM7 Tease 3WM7 Tease 2WM7 Tease 1

