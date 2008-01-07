Though Microsoft swears this is "not something we plan to productide," the concept mobile OS Bill Gates just demonstrated in his CES 2008 keynote looked hauntingly like something that might be found in imminent Windows Mobile 7—or perhaps the more tantalizing Windows Mobile 8 we've heard tell of. What's your opinion? [Bill Gates CES 2008 Keynote]
Shots of Bill's Concept Mobile OS Look a Little Like WM7
Trending Stories Right Now
The Truth About Bioplastic
If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.