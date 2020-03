Seasonal Affective Disorder, or winter depression, or "where the hell is the Sun," can be treated by gadgets that mimic the sunlight you're otherwise not getting. The special name for these gadgets is "lamps," or "lights" if you're going strictly scientific. The crazy dames over at Shiny Shiny reviewed two of them and decided (I think) that the lights are great, but using the alarm function to wake up to frogs or static is "rubbish." [Shiny Shiny]