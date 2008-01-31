Shifty Eyes On Sony Alpha 350: Shooting from the Hip

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

a350hands.jpgConfirmed: The Sony Alpha 350 is perfect for crotch-shots, limited only by the LCD's viewing angle, which is good, but not great. They weirdly didn't have the A300, but the A350 is the exact same, except for MP count—even the Sony rep said so. I'm honestly not too big on the body otherwise—too many buttons on it maybe?—so I'm not sure the up-and-down LCD is going to sway me. Fujifilms' S100FS has one too, plus the awesome ISO performance, so it might be better suited to "dark" purposes. I'm gonna Battlemodo 'em later tonight.

