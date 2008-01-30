Sharp's Full Face 2 Cellphone Brings iNevitable Comparisons

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Softbank_FullFace_2%2090%20GI.jpgThe Full Face 2 reminds me of another phone but, in my humble opinion, Sharp's slim cell looks better from the front than the iPhone does. Beyond its appealing looks, however, it doesn't heat up the competition all that much. The display is a 3.2-inch multi-touch-less LCD (480 x 854), it has a 3.2MP camera, micro SDHC support, totes HSDPA, a 1Seg TV tuner that will be all but useless in Australia, and will be available in either black, soft pink, champagne gold, white or ice blue. The Full Face 2 is a Japan-only release—I can't believe I got to put the words "full," "face" and "release" in the same sentence without making it naughty. Bravo, Sharp. [Akihabara News]

Softbank_FullFace_2 White GI.jpgSoftbank_FullFace_2 Soft Pink GI.jpgSoftbank_FullFace_2 Ice Blue GI.jpg

