Sharp's new Aquos Net brings (approved) widgets to your television. Our shaky video walks you though the experience. It's not the speediest interface at the moment, but we're really digging the different panel size options. You can leave the widgets in the corner, blow them up to half-screen size, or go to the sites ala full-panel web browser.

Aquos Net won't change the world, but as a prototype of what's to come in the industry, it's pretty freakin' cool.