Shaking a phone to read text messages is as intuitive as swiping your finger across the screen to unlock it, but once you're trained it becomes second nature. In this case, ShakeSMS is an app for Nokia phones that lets you jostle your phone to view an incoming SMS. Jigger it again to go back to the home screen. That's pretty much all the app does, but it does it well. [ShakeSMS via Phonemag]