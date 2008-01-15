How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

SeXbox 3600: 10 Times the Sexy Time of an Xbox 360

sexbox1.jpg Oh my god. So, the SeXbox would be a lot less creepy if it was filled with a bunch of obviously sex stuffs—vibrators, condoms, whatever. But it's not. No, it's so much worse than that.

sexbox2.jpg It's just a cosplay costume, some lotion and a roter—rohtah in the original script, but I still have no idea what it is, other than that it uses batteries—which raises so many unnerving little questions. Okay, it actually raises no questions whatsoever, but I was hoping to preserve some little piece of virginal doubt in my mind. Well, um just one: Just who is the costume for? [Akiba Blog via Kotaku]

Trending Stories Right Now

guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles