Sensory Lamp Concept Brings Garden to Mousemat

If you couldn't escape to experience the Great Outdoors because you were stuck in an office cubicle, or happened to be living through a rain-lashed Summer, then this ambient light mousemat complete with mini-lawn might be a tiny desktop alternative. Sara Rossbach's concept has a patch of grass curling around your mouse, and lights the pad with a cycle of cheery colours. The good: nurturing the grass might distract you from day-to-day office grind. The bad: no automatic water sprinkles. The worse: more bugs for your computer. [SaraRossbach.com via Elit Alice]