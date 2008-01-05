Sennheiser Wireless Earphones Utilise Kleer Technology Instead of Bluetooth

Kleer wireless technology has shown promise in terms of both energy efficiency and sound quality when compared to Bluetooth, which is why some may find these new MX W1 earphones from Sennheiser appealing. The device allows users to enjoy clear wireless audio from any Kleer-based portable player —there is even a feature that allows multiple MX W1 users to share a single stream. There are no details on pricing yet, but they are expected to arrive in May 2008. [Crunchgear and PC Mag]