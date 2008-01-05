Kleer wireless technology has shown promise in terms of both energy efficiency and sound quality when compared to Bluetooth, which is why some may find these new MX W1 earphones from Sennheiser appealing. The device allows users to enjoy clear wireless audio from any Kleer-based portable player —there is even a feature that allows multiple MX W1 users to share a single stream. There are no details on pricing yet, but they are expected to arrive in May 2008. [Crunchgear and PC Mag]
Sennheiser Wireless Earphones Utilise Kleer Technology Instead of Bluetooth
Trending Stories Right Now
The Truth About Bioplastic
If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.