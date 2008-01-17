Self-Powered eSATA On the Way; Power Bricks Everywhere Shudder In Fear

The Serial ATA Standards guys just approved a bus-powered eSATA spec that may see the light of day as early as late summer or early fall. This comes as a relief since eSATA is making its way into the mainstream via the home-theatre realm (as DVR add-ons), where demands for the power brick to just go the hell away are higher than ever. I'm thinking of all those home-theatre beauty shots that feature a thin, wall-mounted plasma and the single surround-sound bar, but always leave out the growing rat's nest on the floor directly below. Thanks, eSATA, for doing your part! Now let's see if TiVo and others buy in. [ExtremeTech]