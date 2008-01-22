Security Chair Gives You a Place to Put Your Crap

When out at a restaurant or coffee shop, we are often forced to sling our coats over the chair or put our purses and bags on the dirty, dirty floor. My guess that this annoying reality is the inspiration behind the Chair Wardrobe concept by designer Erohina Yulia. As you can see, the chair features a slide out hanger for jackets and sweaters as well as ample storage space for anything else we happen to be carrying. It is a simple, straightforward design that makes a lot of sense. Unfortunately, I can also see how easy it would be to store chewed gum and garbage in here. Perhaps your crap would be better off on the floor. [Yanko Design]