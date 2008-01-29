Scientists Discover How to Neutralise Cow Farts; Your Farts Next, God Willing

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

cowfarts.jpgSure, Hummers are bad for the environment, but do you know what else is? Cow farts. Yep, the methane in cow farts contributes to a surprisingly-high 5% of all global warming gasses out there, with methane being 22 times more potent at capturing atmospheric heat than carbon dioxide. The good news? A couple of Japanese scientists seem to have stumbled upon a way to neutralise this problem.

Costing about $1.20 per day per cow, some simple food additives that include a blend of nitrates and the amino acid cysteine could greatly suppress the methane production in a cow's stomach, making their emissions much more earth-friendly. No word on how earth-friendly it'll make your emissions, but I think it's safe to say your friends and family all have their fingers crossed for a successful crossover. [Times Online; image via Treehugger]

