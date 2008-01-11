Schwag Sucks: Why We Aren't Doing a CES Schwag Giveaway

Last year at CES, we rounded up schwag every day to show you what crap people were handing out. This year, we didn't do it. We're also not doing some schwag giveaway. Why? Because schwag sucks, and we don't want to give free publicity to companies just because they had the bright idea to slap their logo on a cheap flash drive. Flash drives are so 2003, and we're pretty sure sending out a bunch of 256MB flash drives wouldn't be worth the cost of postage. We save our giveaways for things that are worthwhile. We hope you'll understand.