Schwag Sucks: Why We Aren't Doing a CES Schwag Giveaway

samsungboxthumbdrive.jpgLast year at CES, we rounded up schwag every day to show you what crap people were handing out. This year, we didn't do it. We're also not doing some schwag giveaway. Why? Because schwag sucks, and we don't want to give free publicity to companies just because they had the bright idea to slap their logo on a cheap flash drive. Flash drives are so 2003, and we're pretty sure sending out a bunch of 256MB flash drives wouldn't be worth the cost of postage. We save our giveaways for things that are worthwhile. We hope you'll understand.

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

