Saverclip Offers Unique New Way of Measuring Energy Consumption

saverclip.jpgPissing away electricity —just about everyone does it. That is why this "Saverclip" concept from designer Lee Young Don could prove useful to anyone looking to save a few bucks on their electricity bill. The clothespin-like device latches onto any power cable and determines energy usage by measuring the electromagnetic fields emitted by specific electronics (it also recharges using the same fields).

saverclip2.jpgThanks to the easy-to-read LCD layout, users could get a clear idea of what devices are responsible for the most wasted energy. It is a simple and user-friendly design which could prove very practical should it ever emerge from a concept into reality. Although I doubt that a finished product would look this slick. [Yanko Design]

