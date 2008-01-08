Sanyo PLC-XL50, Ultra Short Throw Projector

Sanyo's PLC-XL50 is an ultra short throw LCD projector we've been waiting to see in the flesh for some time. Why? It can create an 80-inch image from just 3-inches away. That's insane, and seeing the effect in person with 6 projectors running in tandem, some on the floor and some on the wall, really is something striking. And not worrying about a blinding light shining into your eyes is certainly convenient. Now Sanyo just needs to fit these XL50s into our pockets and we'll be all set.