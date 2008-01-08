Story: It's the same SanDisk Sansa View, just with another 16GB of storage crammed in for a total of 32GB. Cost? 350 smackers next month. Bore-y: It's the exact same player, it just holds more crap—for a price. [SanDisk]
SanDisk Sansa View Gets Upgraded to 32GB
