SanDisk Sansa Clip Gets Silvery, Goes F'n Nuts: 4GB for $US80

What Up: SanDisk's Sansa Clip update is on the money: Storage capacity bumped to 4GB, and it's only 90 bucks, an awesome mp3-player dollars-to-data ratio. Plus, the new silver sheen makes the old black plastic Clip look positively uncivilised. What Blows: The battery life only eeks past "decent" at 15 hours. [SanDisk]