How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

SanDisk Sansa Clip Gets Silvery, Goes F'n Nuts: 4GB for $US80

clipquarter.jpgWhat Up: SanDisk's Sansa Clip update is on the money: Storage capacity bumped to 4GB, and it's only 90 bucks, an awesome mp3-player dollars-to-data ratio. Plus, the new silver sheen makes the old black plastic Clip look positively uncivilised. What Blows: The battery life only eeks past "decent" at 15 hours. [SanDisk]

Sandisk Sansa ClipSandisk Sansa Clip

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles