What Up: SanDisk's Sansa Clip update is on the money: Storage capacity bumped to 4GB, and it's only 90 bucks, an awesome mp3-player dollars-to-data ratio. Plus, the new silver sheen makes the old black plastic Clip look positively uncivilised. What Blows: The battery life only eeks past "decent" at 15 hours. [SanDisk]
SanDisk Sansa Clip Gets Silvery, Goes F'n Nuts: 4GB for $US80
The Truth About Bioplastic
If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.