The SanDisk Cruzer Titanium Plus is more than just an ordinary USB drive—it forces you to be responsible by backing up everything you place on it in a secure location far away from that maelstrom you call everyday life. So stick 4GB on board this $US60 pocket-sized lifeboat, and as soon as it's able, it automatically sends all that data up to the mother ship, an online backup service that's free for the first six months. After that, you'll have to pay $US29.99 per year. SanDisk needs to know one thing, though: Titanium is not a golden colour as you see here, guys. Anyway, backing up is a great new year's resolution, so don't wait for this trinket to ship in March to get started. [SanDisk]
SanDisk Cruzer Titanium Plus Backs Up Its Contents On Line
