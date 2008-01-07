Samsung's Lowly LCD Line for 2008: 720p Series 4 and 1080p Series 5

The Basics: Samsung's mid and lower tier LCDs announced at 2008 include the Series 4 line with 720p resolution and sizes from 19, 22, 26, 32, 37, and 40 inches. The Series 5 line gets 1080p res and sizes in 32, 37, 40, 46, and 52 inches. March 2008. I'd assume the price will be right when they're released

The Catch: 1080p pixel count is wasted on the smaller 5 series sets...unless you're sitting VERY close.

-more-

SAMUNG'S NEW LCD HDTV LINE-UP MARRIES FORM AND FUNCTION

High-End Components, Stylish Design Make Samsung's Series 4 and Series 5 the

HDTV-of-Choice for Consumers

LAS VEGAS, January 6, 2008 - Samsung Electronics, the leader in the U.S digital

television market, is set to debut its latest line-up of LCD HDTVs designed for those

consumers new to HD entertainment - the Series 4 and Series 5. Combining elegant

styling with a wide range of higher-end components ordinarily exclusive to premium sets,

consumers can now experience superb picture quality, optimized digital performance, and

ease-of-use in an HDTV that fits seamlessly into any home decor. Samsung's LCD HDTV

lineup will be on display at Booth #11033 during the International Consumer Electronics

Show held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, January 7 through 10.

"Samsung's newest LCD technologies and engineering techniques have allowed us to

offer attractive HDTVs with great features and excellent picture quality," said Jonas

Tanenbaum, vice president of Flat Panel Marketing at Samsung Electronics America.

"With the LCD HDTV Series 4 and Series 5, every customer can enjoy a premium high-

definition experience."

Everything from the LCD panel and chassis construction down to input accessibility and

the remote control are specifically engineered to provide an incredible HD entertainment

experience. Consumers will also find an easy-to-navigate interface with settings to

instantly give you the best picture and sound at the press of a button. The Series 4 and 5

LCD HDTVs will be available in March in sizes that will fit in any room of your home.

Series 4 LCD HDTV

The 720p Series 4 was designed with many of the same high-end components used

across all of Samsung's LCD line-up. The Series 4 piano-black bezel elegantly frames a

Super Patterned Vertical Alignment (SPVA) LCD panel, which delivers superior picture

quality and 178-degree viewing angles from all four axes. Down-firing stereo speakers are

completely hidden in specially designed chambers at the bottom of the display to increase

audio quality.

The LCD Series 4 is also ideal for those who use their televisions with digital devices, such

as HD camcorders and portable media players. It offers easy connectivity through side-

mounted ports including one HDMI, and specially designed "hot keys" on the remote

control that allow easy access to connected devices.

The Series 4 LCD HDTV will be available in March 2008 in the following sizes: 19 inches,

22 inches, 26 inches, 32 inches, 37 inches and 40 inches (Model numbers LN19A450P,

LN22A450P, LN26A450P, LN32A450P, LN37A450P and LN40A450P).

Series 5 Full HD LCD TV

Building off the sophisticated design and performance feature set of the Series 4, the

1080p Series 5 takes the Samsung LCD HDTV experience one step further. It also has a

clean design with touch-sensitive manual controls that eliminate the side buttons.

Connectivity is a snap with three HDMI inputs, including one that is side mounted with an

available USB 2.0 port.

The Series 5 LCD HDTV will be available in March in the following sizes: 32 inches, 37

inches, 40 inches, 46 inches and 52 inches (Model numbers LN32A550P, LN37A550P,

LN40A550P, LN46A550P and LN52A550P).