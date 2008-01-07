Microdrives, little HDDs small enough to put into CF memory form factors, max out at around 12GB, but these A1 HDDs from Samsung fit the same CF case and come in 30-40GB sizes. Comes with PATA/CEATA/USB interfaces, a 3600rpm rotation speed, a 2MB buffer memory, and 2 second start time. Starts at $US199 and ships now. Nutty. [bizwires]
Samsung's Little A1 HDDs are Microdrive Killers
