Samsung's High-End LCDs for 2008: Series 6 and 7 HDTVs Get Ethernet, Amber Tint, but No LEDs (WTF?)

Samsung's 1080p LCDs are some of the best out there, and here are their top models for the coming year: The charmingly named LN40A650T, LN46A650T, LN52A650T, LN40A750T, LN46A750T, and LN52A750T. They've got 120Hz refresh rates with 4ms response times, putting them in the same league as last year's Sharps in those terms. They're also getting ethernet for RSS downloads of weather and other info. Touch of Color (TOC) bezel adds an amber, automotive paint inspired tint to the chassis. 4 HDMI 1.3 inputs and a scrollwheel remote. March 2008 availability in 40, 46, 52 inch sizes. Early specs revealed a 65 inch model, but that's been dropped from final press sheets. The seven series line is identical to the six, but gains a USB port for MPEG and JPEG playback and internal memory speculated to be 1GB in size.

The Catch: If this is their top of the line, I'm wondering where the glorious LED backlights are. This set also has that super reflective finish that makes daytime viewing a glare-filled experience.

LAS VEGAS, N.V., January 6, 2008 - Samsung Electronics, the market leader in HDTV design and innovation, is redefining the role HDTVs play in the home with its forward- looking LCD HDTV Series 6 and 7. Not only is picture quality dramatically enhanced, but an elegant new design born from Samsung's extensive R&D in the automotive and fashion industries brings a never-before-seen ?Touch of Color? to any living room or home theater. Samsung's TOC (Touch of Color) design features a hint of amber color naturally blended into Samsung's traditional piano black bezel frame.

Samsung has also incorporated sophisticated networking and easy connection capability in response to consumer interest. In particular, up-to-the-minute access to weather, news, sports and stock information is just a cable and a click away through the HDTV's Ethernet port and new InfoLink™ RSS service. Designed to be the entertainment hub in the home, the Series 6 and 7 LCD HDTVs enable consumers to access a wide range of digital and multimedia devices—such as MP3 players, camcorders, and PCs—and have their contents displayed, managed and played through the HDTV.

?With the application of TOC design to the Series 6 and 7 HDTVs, Samsung is truly

changing the look of TVs and introduces a visual appeal that will make it the centerpiece of

any living room,? said Jonas Tanenbaum, vice president of Flat Panel Marketing at

Samsung Electronics America. ?Featuring multifunctional connectivity, the Series 6 and 7

deliver an experience that goes well beyond traditional content viewing. Users can now

connect and utilize the data stored on a variety of digital devices, turning their HDTV into a

media hub. It is a whole new way of seeing and using HDTVs.?

Series 6 Full HD LCD TV

Samsung's Series 6 marks the first appearance of TOC (Touch of Color) design in the

2008 LCD HDTV line-up. Inspired by designs from the automotive and fashion industries,

Samsung's new molding process creates a clean, smooth finish infused with a hint of a

translucent color during the manufacturing process.

Utilizing the award-winning technologies found in all Samsung HDTVs, the Series 6

delivers unparalleled picture quality. Samsung's Super Patterned Vertical Alignment

(SPVA) panel provides a 178-degree viewing angle from all four axes as well as overall

picture improvements in LCD panel technology. Samsung's Full HD (1080p) panel uses a

new high-speed liquid crystal to cut response time to 4ms. The fast response time, coupled

with Samsung's Auto Motion Plus 120Hz™ motion blur reduction technology dramatically

reduces motion blur and judder—making the set ideal for playing video games and

watching action sports.

Additionally, the Series 6 features the latest version of Samsung's breakthrough super

clear panel technology, making colors appear more vibrant and blacks even deeper. With

the addition of enhanced films, glare is reduced and off-angle viewing has been optimized.

The total package gives gamers, sports fans and movie buffs superb viewing quality for the

applications they demand and use most.

To make the Series 6 a true entertainment hub for any home, Samsung has incorporated

advanced HD connectivity and networking capabilities that expand the HDTV's

functionality. A wide variety of multimedia devices can be connected to the set through any

one of the four Simplay compliant HDMI 1.3 inputs (including one on the side). Once

connected, users can easily access device menus and manage and display content

through the newly redesigned Wheel Key Remote control and the HDTV's sophisticated

content management interface.

The Series 6 Full HD LCD TVs will be available in March of 2008 in the following sizes: 40-

inches, 46-inches and 52-inches (Model numbers LN40A650T, LN46A650T, LN46A650T

and LN52A650T).

Series 7 Full HD LCD TV

Building on the superior technologies and features found in the Series 6, the Series 7

takes networking and multimedia management to a whole new level. Consumers can

easily enjoy MPEG and JPEG files stored on external devices by connecting through a

side-mounted USB 2.0, turning their LCD into a full-scale home viewing gallery, or connect

their MP3 players for a dynamic audio experience.

Additionally, the Series 7 features internal flash memory loaded with premium content to

enjoy right out of the box, as well as an integrated woofer for an enhanced audio

experience.

The 750 LCD HDTVs will be available in May of 2008 in the following sizes: 40-inches, 46-

inches and 52-inches (Model numbers LN40A750T, LN46A750T and LN52A750T).