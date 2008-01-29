How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Samsung's Flagship i900 Windows Mobile Phone Leaked in Colour

samsungi900.pngThe first leak of Samsung's supposed flagship Windows Mobile phone was leaked a few weeks ago in black and white, but this time we've got a picture in colour of what the touchscreen device is going to look like.

Besides being shiny and slightly squished in the horizontal, the phone will have GPS, FM radio, TV-out, a 5-megapixel camera, 8GB microSDHC support, Wi-fi, Bluetooth 2.0+EDR, 3G HSDPA (up to 7.2Mbps?) run Windows Mobile 6.1 and have a 3.5-inch touchscreen. Until the i900 is officially announced this is all up in the air and completely rumour, but MobiFrance says the phone will be released September 2008. [MobiFrance via The Unwired via Crunchgear]

