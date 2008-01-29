Samsung's Flagship i900 Windows Mobile Phone Leaked in Colour

The first leak of Samsung's supposed flagship Windows Mobile phone was leaked a few weeks ago in black and white, but this time we've got a picture in colour of what the touchscreen device is going to look like.

Besides being shiny and slightly squished in the horizontal, the phone will have GPS, FM radio, TV-out, a 5-megapixel camera, 8GB microSDHC support, Wi-fi, Bluetooth 2.0+EDR, 3G HSDPA (up to 7.2Mbps?) run Windows Mobile 6.1 and have a 3.5-inch touchscreen. Until the i900 is officially announced this is all up in the air and completely rumour, but MobiFrance says the phone will be released September 2008. [MobiFrance via The Unwired via Crunchgear]