Samsung's 4th-Gen BD-P1500 Blu-ray Player is Announced

Samsung just announced it's new fourth-gen Blu-ray player, the BD-P1500. It'll feature HDMI 1.3, built-in Ethernet for BD profile 1.1 discs and firmware downloads, and 7.1 PCM, Dolby TrueHD, DTS-HD High Resolution and Master Audio. It's got a slick, shiny exterior with a minimum of buttons, and it's sure to be expensive, although Samsung didn't disclose just how expensive. Look for it to hit stores in June. Full press release after the jump.

BD-P1500 - Fourth-generation Blu-ray Player As the first company to introduce a stand-alone Blu-ray player, Samsung reinforces its support of the Blu-ray format with the Full HD BD-P1500. An ideal player for anyone who enjoys Blu-ray, DVDs or CDs in their home, this groundbreaking model takes the home viewing experience to the next step and accommodates all of these formats in one unit. What's more, it can upconvert standard DVDs to 720p, 1080i and 1080p resolutions and offers Full HD video playback capabilities for a crystal-clear picture.

Designed with fans of multimedia technology in mind, the BD-P1500 easily connects to other digital peripherals through an HDMI 1.3 port with CEC for expanded color delivery and easy home theater control. With its built-in Ethernet connection, users can quickly take advantage of BD Profile 1.1 interactivity and download the latest firmware upgrades and more with just a click of a button. Making firmware upgrades simple and easy, Samsung allows consumers to continually upgrade their BD-P1500 with the latest features.

True audiophiles will love the BD-P1500 as it goes beyond standard Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus audio playback to include 7.1 PCM, Dolby TrueHD, DTS-HD High Resolution and Master Audio, Bitstream audio output via HDMI and more—making for a truly immersive viewing experience for movies, gaming, sports and more.

The BD-P1500 will be available in June 2008.